Man with suspended licence caught driving illegally twice in recent weeks

A 24-year-old Syrian man with a 13-year driving ban has been remanded in custody after being caught driving without a licence twice in recent weeks.

The accused also allegedly using a fake German driving licence.

Mahmoud Alaiwi was arraigned before the court on Wednesday, charged with making a false declaration to a public authority, using a forged document for personal gain, and driving two vehicles without a valid licence or insurance coverage.

The prosecution explained that the accused was stopped during a routine traffic inspection in Qormi and Żebbuġ at around 1am, when police noticed his red, watery eyes and suspected he might be under the influence.

A breathalyser test, however, returned negative.

When asked to present his driving licence, Alaiwi allegedly produced a fake German licence, which was later confirmed by Transport Malta to be forged. Despite being warned not to drive again, police later discovered he had been stopped a second time on 12 October while once again driving without a licence.

When police officers went to arrest him at the address he had declared, residents informed them that he no longer lived there and could possibly be staying in Ħamrun or Gozo. He eventually appeared at the police station on Wednesday morning, arriving late and driven by another person who immediately fled the scene.

The defence requested bail, arguing that Alaiwi had been living in Malta for over five years and had simply arrived late due to traffic. Xuereb pointed out that the alleged offences occurred several weeks ago and that there was no reason for preventive detention.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, stating that Alaiwi had no fixed address and that even his family members confirmed he did not reside at the declared Santa Venera address.

The inspector also noted that Alaiwi had already been convicted in June for driving without a licence, an offence which led to the current 13-year suspension, and had shown little regard for the ban.

When questioned, Alaiwi reportedly asked the police: “Tell me, what did I do wrong?”

The court denied the request for bail and ordered that he be remanded in custody.

Inspectors James Mallia and Wayne Bonello prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided.