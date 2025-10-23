Court declares arrest invalid after bodycam footage shows police mishandled man with broken hand

A man’s arrest has been declared invalid after a court found that police mishandled him during the process.

Anton Joseph Debono, 24, born in Moscow and residing in Malta, was arraigned before the court on Thursday under arrest. He pleaded not guilty to a string of offences, including assaulting and threatening a police officer, resisting arrest, slightly injuring an officer, breaching the public peace, and disobeying police orders.

The incident unfolded on 21 October 2025 at Mater Dei Hospital, where Debono had been receiving treatment for a broken hand. Security personnel called for police assistance after the accused allegedly began insulting security and hospital staff, saying ‘The indians are better than you’ and ‘you’re all in the clouds’.

The hospital security proceeded to summon officers to the scene, where he refused to provide his details. When officers attempted to restrain him, he punched one of them, prompting further intervention.

The defence argued that Debono had reacted out of pain when officers grabbed him by his already-injured hand, aggravating his condition. The defence contested the arrest and requested that the arresting officers be summoned to testify.

During the sitting, the prosecution submitted a USB drive containing bodycam footage of the incident. After viewing the footage, the court observed that Debono had been in visible distress at the time of the arrest and that the officers’ handling had exacerbated his injury.

The court agreed with the defence’s interpretation, finding that the arrest had been invalid in terms of Article 355. As a result, the court declared the arrest null and released the accused from arrest.

The defence did not request bail in view of the court’s declaration.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Elton Buckingham.

The defence was led by lawyer Veronique Dalli.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the case.