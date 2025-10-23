Student granted bail after alleged domestic altercation leaves boyfriend injured

A 20-year-old student was granted bail on Thursday afternoon after pleading not guilty to charges of injuring her boyfriend with a sharp object during a domestic argument in Ħamrun earlier this week.

The accused appeared before the court, accused of voluntarily causing slight bodily harm to her partner, using a cutting instrument.

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of 21 October, after an argument that had lasted throughout the day.

Defence lawyers for the accused told the court they fought again in the evening over a laptop, with the victim allegedly choking her, and in self-defence, she cut him on his body. Family of the accused were present during the altercation. He was medically certified as suffering from slight injuries, a police report was made, and she was arrested.

During the arraignment, the defence argued that the accused, a business student at MCAST, was the victim of ongoing maltreatment and had reacted instinctively to being choked on a sofa.

He stressed that she did not live with the alleged victim and that her mother, a potential witness, had the right to refuse to testify, eliminating any risk of witness tampering.

The defence requested bail, describing it as “an injustice” to keep a 20-year-old student in custody given her clean record and fixed residence. He stressed that she did not live with the alleged victim and that her mother, a potential witness, had the right to refuse to testify, eliminating any risk of witness tampering.

The prosecution objected on the grounds that several key witnesses, including the victim and family members, had yet to testify.

At one point, proceedings grew tense when lawyer José Herrera interjected while the police inspector addressed the court, prompting the magistrate to strictly instruct the defence to stop speaking if it was not submissions to the issue of bail.

After hearing both sides, the court granted Micallef bail against a €1,500 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee, ordering her to sign at the Żurrieq police station four times a week and observe a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am.

A protection order was also issued in favour of Schembri and his family members. The court warned the accused of the harsh consequences of breaching bail conditions.

The defence requested a ban on the publication of the accused’s name.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyers José Herrera, Martina Herrera, and Naomi Spiteri appeared for the accused. Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared for the parte civile.