Court experts detail ballistic and forensic findings in Bidnija road rage murder case

The compilation of evidence against Libyan national Mohamed Hamdan, accused of the murder of Jean Paul Busuttil in a road rage shooting incident in Bidnija, continued.

Testifying in Thursday’s sitting, inspector Sarah Magri said that on 29 June of this year, while covering District 10, she was informed of gunfire in Bidnija and proceeded to the scene. The main road between Mosta and Bidnija was closed that morning, and officers were diverting traffic through a side road. Upon arrival, Magri said she observed “bumper-to-bumper” traffic and a chaotic scene.

She noted traces of blood, spent cartridges, a white T-shirt, and a helmet on the ground. The accused, who was still on site, was arrested and reportedly exclaimed, “Only my God can judge me”.

Magri said Hamdan refused legal assistance and declined to answer questions.

LESA official’s testimony explained in court

The inspector spoke to a LESA officer who had witnessed part of the altercation.

The officer told her that Hamdan had shouted at Busuttil, "Do you know what’s going to happen now? You think I won’t get there? Now I’ll show you how far I’ll go”. Before firing the fatal shots. The officer recalled running away “in shock.”

Magri added that Busuttil’s wife and mother-in-law were also at the scene. After the shooting, they attempted to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, stopping an ambulance in Burmarrad when his condition worsened.

The inspector said the family claimed Busuttil had tried to take cover behind the Volvo before and whilst being shot, a version of events Hamdan allegedly denied, interrupting the inspector’s testimony by muttering, “Don’t lie on the stand.”

During cross-examination, the defence pressed Magri on Hamdan’s alleged statement during interrogation. She clarified that while Hamdan admitted to firing the gun, he never explicitly said “I killed him”, and that her report may have reflected the sense of the conversation rather than a direct quote.

Forensic expert Marco Ciliberti testified next, saying he arrived shortly after the inspector and assisted in documenting the scene.

Two ballistics experts, testified that they attended both the crime scene and the autopsy. Their analysis confirmed that bullet holes found on the LESA vehicle’s windscreen were consistent with a ricochet.

They concluded that one of the bullets likely struck the windscreen before hitting the victim, a finding later confirmed when that bullet was recovered from Busuttil’s body during autopsy.

They explained that nine bullets were associated with the scene: three lodged in the victim, two still in the firearm’s chamber, two live rounds on site (one of which had a dent indicating a possible misfire), and additional spent cartridges nearby. Test-firings using identical ammunition supported their conclusions.

Forensic scientist Matthew Grima presented his analysis of gunshot residue (GSR). He examined Hamdan’s clothing, helmet, and the vehicles involved, explaining that confirming gunfire requires identifying three specific chemical elements. Grima said that Hamdan’s T-shirt and shorts contained 229 GSR particles, suggesting that a firearm had recently been discharged while he was wearing them.

He clarified that if the garments had been worn a day earlier, the GSR concentration would have been “significantly lower,” reinforcing the conclusion that the shots were fired that same day.

Grima also exhibited bullet stubs extracted from Busuttil’s body and other samples collected from the car’s steering wheel and various points of impact.

Forensic mapping experts document crime scene

Two forensic mapping experts, Darren Debattista and Michelle Camilleri, told the court that they documented the Bidnija crime scene with drones and 3D scanning equipment, capturing over 3,000 high-resolution photographs.

The resulting 3D model and digital mapping were presented to the court on multiple CDs to give a clearer picture of the incident’s spatial dynamics.

The experts said every visible trace, blood pattern, and ballistic marker was included in the reconstruction to ensure the court could accurately visualise how the shooting unfolded.

The murder weapon, retrieved from nearby reeds using special machinery, was also exhibited in court.

The case continues on 4 December at 11am, when additional court experts are expected to testify.

Attorney General lawyers Mauro Abela and Kaylie Bonett are prosecuting, while lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri, and David Farrugia Sacco are appearing for the victim’s family.

Defence lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Mario Mifsud are representing Hamdan. Magistrate Astrid May Grima is presiding.