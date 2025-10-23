Young woman jailed for five months over theft and bail breach

A 21-year-old woman was jailed for five months after pleading guilty to stealing clothes and bags from a shop in Swieqi.

The woman, who cannot be named by court order, had been arrested earlier this month for breaching her bail conditions and has been held in preventive custody since then.

She was arraigned anew on Thursday afternoon over the theft, which had taken place before her arrest. In court, she admitted to the charges of theft, handling stolen goods and breaching her bail conditions.

Lawyer Nadya Fiott told the court that her client needed help to overcome her drug addiction, explaining that the woman had no family support and had been introduced to drugs by her own relatives.

After hearing submissions on punishment, the court sentenced the woman to five months in prison and urged her to use her time in custody to turn her life around.

Police inspector James Turner prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the case.