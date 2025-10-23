Court of Criminal Appeal overturns conviction over procedural flaw in guilty plea

The Court of Criminal Appeal has nullified a conviction against Steven Tunks, after finding that the Court of Magistrates failed to follow the formal procedure required when accepting a guilty plea.

Tunks had originally been sentenced to eight months in prison and fined €500 after admitting to cannabis and cocaine possession, not for personal use. The case concerned offences allegedly committed on 24 May 2025, within 100 metres of a school perimeter.

The appellant challenged the July 2025 judgment, raising several grievances, including mistaken identity, incomplete court records, irregularities in the guilty plea, and excessive punishment.

Tunks first argued that the proceedings were invalid because the charges cited an incorrect identity number, which the police themselves admitted had “never been issued” and was only a “fix number” for a failed asylum seeker.

However, the court noted that Tunks had confirmed the ID number during interrogation and had been personally recognised by police officers who arrested him. Citing his unequivocal admission of guilt, the Court of Appeal rejected this argument.

His second complaint, that the judgment was delivered before the transcripts of witness testimony were completed, was also dismissed. The court agreed with the Attorney General, who argued that in courts of first instance such as the Court of Magistrates are not legally required to produce full transcripts of testimony before sentencing.

The court added that while complete transcripts are desirable, their absence “does not render the judgment of the first court null.”

The appeal succeeded, however, on procedural grounds concerning the registration of the guilty plea.

Records showed that Tunks was assisted by legal aid lawyer Dr François Dalli on 17 July 2025, when he changed his plea to guilty. The court stated that the accused confirmed his plea after the court gave him time to reconsider and after speaking to his lawyer.

But the judge found that the lower court failed to formally warn the accused of the legal consequences of admitting guilt.

Because this procedural safeguard was not observed, the appellate court declared the lower court’s judgment null and void and reinstated Tunks to the position he held before the entry of his guilty plea.

The case has been sent back to the Court of Magistrates to continue from the stage immediately preceding the sitting of 17 July 2025.

The Court thus rejected the first and second grievances, upheld the third, and abstained from taking into account the fourth, which concerned the severity of the punishment.

The defence was led by lawyers Ilona Schembri and François Dalli

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the case.