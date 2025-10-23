Teenage girl, man charged with burglary from her father’s house

A 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man have been charged with stealing a passport and four watches from the girl’s father’s home in Siġġiewi.

The teenager, AB from Msida, appeared in court alongside Simon Leyton Rachid, a tile layer from Valletta. Both were arrested on Wednesday, while their alleged accomplices, Luca Agius, 21, and a 16-year-old, CD, were being arraigned on similar charges involving motorcycle thefts and a house burglary.

Rachid was accused of stealing a scooter from Msida on 20 October, damaging it and handling stolen goods. He was also charged with stealing a passport and watches from the Siġġiewi residence, and with stealing another motorcycle and two half helmets a day earlier.

The prosecution further charged him with driving without a licence or insurance, breaching three sets of bail conditions, and committing a crime during a suspended sentence. He pleaded not guilty.

AB was charged with the Siġġiewi burglary and a separate hit-and-run incident that allegedly occurred on 20 October. She was also accused of driving without a licence or insurance. She denied the charges.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud contested the validity of Rachid’s arrest, arguing that it was based solely on statements given by his co-accused. The court, however, upheld the arrest as valid.

Both defendants requested bail. Lawyer Shaun Zammit, appearing for the teenager, said she had cooperated with the police and had a clean criminal record. The prosecution objected, citing several civilian witnesses yet to testify. The prosecution told the court that the girl had been difficult to locate until police received information on her whereabouts.

The court denied bail to Rachid, recommending that he be held at the Centre of Residential Restorative Services (CoRRS).

Turning to the teenager, the court said it was “with great displeasure” that he had a minor before him.

“I am not your parent and will not try to act as one,” the magistrate told her. “You’ve got all your life ahead of you and the opportunity to grab your books and become better than all of us in this courtroom. But if you continue along this route, there will be only one place for you.”

The court granted the girl bail against a €200 deposit and a €4,000 personal guarantee. She must sign the bail book daily and observe a strict curfew.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided.

Prosecution was led by AG lawyer Clive Aquilina, assisted by police inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa, Karen Cassar, and Christian Xuereb.

Defence Lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and José Herrera represented Simon Leyton Rachid, Shaun Zammit represented AB.