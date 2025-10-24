Restrictions on Malta Leadership Institute upheld after damning quality audit

The Court of Appeal has confirmed restrictions on the Malta Leadership Institute (MLI), ruling that the education regulator acted within its powers when it barred the institute from enrolling new students following a highly critical quality audit.

The judgment, delivered by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff, dismissed MLI’s appeal against a decision by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) issued in December last year.

The court said the authority was right to prevent new enrolments while allowing existing students to continue their studies, describing the measures as necessary and proportionate in light of the audit’s findings.

MLI, licensed in 2018 to offer various part-time courses, underwent an External Quality Assurance Audit in 2023. The audit panel assessed the institute against eleven European Standards and Guidelines criteria for higher education institutions.

Only one standard was found to have been met. Six standards, including those tied to academic governance, teaching quality, instructor qualification, internal oversight and financial transparency were not met at all; dwhile four more required improvement. The panel issued 19 mandatory recommendations and 28 additional recommendations, several of which had to be implemented within six months.

In June 2024, the MFHEA notified MLI of its intention to revoke its licence from January 2025. The authority also ordered the institute to submit a full list of current students and courses, and to stop registering new students with immediate effect.

MLI appealed internally, claiming it had not been provided with the final version of the audit report. Although the appeals committee agreed on that point and recommended the institute be given six weeks to comment on the final report, it confirmed the substance of the authority’s conclusions. The MFHEA later issued a “restricted” licence in October 2024 confirming that no new student registrations could take place.

Before the Court of Appeal, MLI argued that its right to be heard had been breached and that the MFHEA could not impose restrictions without following additional procedures laid down in law. It also accused the authority of acting unfairly by ordering the institute to publicly announce the restrictions on its website and social media platforms, claiming this was intended to cause reputational harm.

The court rejected all four grounds of appeal. It held that the MFHEA had acted under Regulation 38, which regulates quality verification, and was therefore not required to follow the separate procedure reserved for revoking licences due to specific breaches. The restriction on new entrants, the court said, was justified to prevent prospective students from enrolling in a programme whose accreditation was under doubt, noting that current students were allowed to continue their studies uninterrupted.

On the publication requirement, the court observed that transparency forms a core part of the regulator’s role. Prospective students, it said, must be informed of an institution’s status before committing to fees or enrolling in courses that may later be jeopardised. The order to publish the restriction was therefore characterised as a necessary safeguard rather than a punitive measure.

The appeal was dismissed and costs were awarded against MLI. The institute remains prohibited from taking on new students until the MFHEA carries out a follow-up audit and verifies that the required changes have been implemented.