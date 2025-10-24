Court of appeal rejects constructive dismissal claim by former head of school

The Industrial Tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear a constructive dismissal case filed by a former head of school against the Ministry for Education, an appeals court confirmed.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Lawrence Mintoff on Friday, reiterates that employment disputes involving public officials fall under the remit of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and not the tribunal established under the Employment and Industrial Relations Act.

The case concerned a school head with over two decades of service in the education sector who claimed she had been effectively forced out of her role following a year marked by internal conflict, professional tension, and what she described as an increasingly “toxic” workplace environment.

She argued that marginalisation by senior officials and escalating hostility among staff had led to her being compelled to seek alternative placement within the civil service.

The situation escalated in June 2023 when she was abruptly ordered to step aside pending the conclusion of a fact-finding board established to examine allegations concerning school management.

She maintained that she was never informed of the accusations against her, nor given access to the board’s outcome, despite formal requests through legal representation.

She viewed an ensuing request to take up duties in a much smaller school as a demotion, prompting her to voluntarily secure a transfer to a different government department.

In her case before the Industrial Tribunal, she sought a declaration of constructive dismissal and financial compensation, arguing that her resignation had not been voluntary.

The ministry defended the measures taken, stating that the fact-finding process was an administrative exercise rather than a disciplinary one, and that deployment decisions fell squarely within its managerial authority.

It also rejected accusations of engineered hostility, instead attributing the breakdown in the school environment to administrative shortcomings under her leadership.

The tribunal had ruled earlier this year that it could not hear the case because public officials are expressly excluded from the definition of “worker” under the Employment and Industrial Relations Act. Claims concerning their employment status must instead be referred to the Public Service Commission.

The tribunal also noted that the official in question had continued her government employment following the events in dispute, undermining the allegation of dismissal.

On appeal, the former school head argued that the tribunal had failed to adequately justify its ruling and that it had misinterpreted the legal provisions governing constructive dismissal. She also contended that allegations of discrimination fell within the tribunal’s competence.

The Court of Appeal disagreed. It said that the tribunal’s reasoning had been sufficiently clear and that the law explicitly prevents the tribunal from taking cognisance of cases involving public officials where the PSC has jurisdiction.

The court also observed that the appellant had not, in her original application, formally requested a finding of discrimination. Any challenge based on alleged unfair administrative treatment, the court said, would fall under the framework of judicial review rather than the Industrial Tribunal.

The appeal was dismissed in its entirety, and costs were awarded against the appellant.