Court affirms strict procedure in TCN permit and residency appeals

A court has reaffirmed the strict procedural requirements governing appeals by third-country nationals (TCNs) in work permit and residency cases, ruling that appeals must be personally filed by the applicants and not their employers, and that expired or irregular permits cannot be retrospectively regularised.

A set of rulings delivered on Friday revolved around appeals filed by Third-Country-Nationals (TCNs) against the Principal Immigration Officer (PIO) and L-Aġenzija Identità.

In one case concerning a rejected application for a single work permit, the court determined the appeal filed before the Immigration Appeals Board was null and void.

This procedural failing occurred because the appeal was submitted by a representative of the prospective employer, and not by the TCN applicant herself.

The court affirmed the right to appeal belongs exclusively to the third-country national.

Arguments were presented stating the post-COVID-19 switch to online submissions placed control of the application process entirely in the hands of the prospective employer, thereby rendering the applicant vulnerable to the employer's negligence.

However, the court concluded that the appeal did not adhere to the legally prescribed form, confirming the board’s original decision of nullity.

Two other judgments consistently affirmed the rejection of appeals concerning TCNs who had allowed their permits to expire. In the first instance, the individual's permit expired on 23 June 2023, and a request for regularisation was only made nearly one month later, on 19 July 2023.

The PIO refused this request and issued an order for the TCN to leave Malta and the Schengen Area.

The TCN claimed to be a vulnerable victim of employer negligence and ignorance of administrative procedure.

The court upheld the decision to refuse regularisation. It was established that the TCN had spent time living and/or working in Malta without the necessary permits.

The court stressed that permitting permits to expire before requesting regularisation is unacceptable. Fundamentally, the court stated that the human dimension cannot replace the word of the law, which is framed to safeguard public order within Malta.

The findings were mirrored in a second case involving irregular status due to a "considerable" overstay.

The TCN arrived with a work visa but claimed an inability to submit required biometrics before the visa expired because no appointment was available. Furthermore, the prospective employer submitted an incorrect application—a 'Still Abroad' application—despite the TCN already being resident in Malta.

The Appeals Board had rejected the appeal, citing a lack of evidence regarding attempts to regularise the position.

The court confirmed that these irregularities cannot be rectified. It reaffirmed that the law must be upheld, and the notion that the TCN was a victim of employer negligence did not negate the fact that a considerable period was spent in Malta without the requisite legal status.

A fourth ruling, however, offered a judicial reprieve while issuing a strong criticism of the administrative processes. This case involved a TCN who was ordered to leave Malta after discovering that a 'Change of Employer' application, which the prospective employer had repeatedly assured was pending, had never actually been filed.

Although an appeal was lodged in time, the TCN's lawyer subsequently failed to file supporting documents. The Appeals Board rejected this appeal in default (5 February 2025), arguing that "various appeals are being filed simply so that time is gained".

The TCN, after changing legal representation, had subsequently filed a substantial quantity of documents physically at the Board Registry, but the Board appeared to have ignored these submissions.

The court upheld the argument that the Board failed to recognize the evidence.

The court stated that ordering the expulsion of "flesh and blood people" (persuni tad-demm u l-laħam) from Malta and the EU should never be taken lightly or treated as a mere administrative burden.

Finding it contradictory and arbitrary for the board to condemn the former lawyer's negligence while penalizing the TCN, the Court ordered that the documentation be sent back to the agency for a decision to be made anew, taking the judicial considerations into account.

Across multiple cases, the court noted ongoing confusion regarding the respondent entity, as decisions concerning return orders were taken by the PIO, but the administrative appeals and subsequent court procedures often incorrectly named L-Aġenzija Identità as the responding party.

While the agency argued this was a de minimis error due to the high volume of appeals, the issue was consistently raised in the rulings.