Maksar gang members claim 'miscarriage of justice' in Caruana Galizia and Chircop murder trial

The murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop have resurfaced in court, as brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, together with Jamie Vella, are alleging that the failure to allow George Degiorgio to testify during their jury trial resulted in what they describe as a “miscarriage of justice.”

Through their lawyers, the three men have filed a judicial protest in the Civil Court against the Attorney General. They argue that by preventing Degiorgio, one of the main executioners who had already admitted involvement in the crimes, from testifying, the jury was deprived of evidence that could have shaped the outcome of the trial. They claim that this omission violated their fundamental right to a fair hearing.

In June 2025, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were found guilty of complicity in the assassination of Caruana Galizia, having supplied the explosives used in the bomb that killed her in Bidnija in October 2017. Vella and George Degiorgio were also convicted of the voluntary homicide of Carmel Chircop in October 2015, while Adrian Agius was found guilty of complicity for commissioning the murder. Robert Agius was acquitted of involvement in the Chircop murder.

The judicial protest recalls that one of the hitmen, Vince Muscat, had previously provided sworn statements which shaped the prosecution’s case. The three men insist that they had, before sentencing, formally requested that George Degiorgio testify regarding both murders, but the Attorney General opposed this request. The Criminal Court subsequently ruled Degiorgio as an inadmissible witness, effectively blocking the defence from presenting him.

Following the jury verdict, Degiorgio gave statements in the ongoing magisterial inquiry about what he claims to know regarding the killings. The protest argues that the Attorney General has a legal duty to present all relevant evidence to ensure the truth is uncovered.

Yet, the protest states that the Attorney General is opposing the introduction of Degiorgio’s sworn statements before the Court of Appeal, a move the three men say would “amply result in a miscarriage of justice.” They question why the state’s chief prosecutor would oppose evidence disclosure when representing the public interest and the pursuit of truth.

Their lawyers argue that withholding this testimony risks leaving crucial facts buried, leading to serious prejudice in their case and an ongoing breach of their fundamental rights.

The judicial protest was filed by lawyers Ishmael Psaila, Alfred Abela, Renè Darmanin, Nicholas Mifsud, and Amadeus Cachia.