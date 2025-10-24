Young man remanded in custody after facing theft and fraud charges

A 22-year-old man remains in preventive custody following allegations of theft, fraud, and the illegal use of payment instruments, stemming from a theft in Sliema last month.

The Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a Court of Inquiry, heard on Friday, that police had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with multiple alleged offences that occurred between 8am and 10am on 10 September 2025.

The accused, Dione Attard, faces a charge of aggravated theft of a bag containing cash, electronic devices, and bank cards, with the total estimated value not exceeding €2,329.37.

Additional charges include fraud, where he allegedly misrepresented the existence of fictitious businesses, causing financial damage not exceeding €500, and an attempted fraud charge which did not come to fruition due to circumstances beyond his control.

Other allegations also concern the use and attempted use of non-cash payment instruments fraudulently, as well as the illegal acquisition or misappropriation of such instruments for personal gain.

The prosecution requested the court treat the accused as a repeat offender, citing previous definitive court convictions. In the event of a guilty verdict, the prosecution urged the court to order restitution to the victim, cover the costs of any expert witnesses, and issue a protection order for the complainant’s safety.

During the hearing, Inspector Charlon Borg detailed the circumstances leading to the arrest, including evidence obtained from CCTV footage and statements taken on 16 October. The accused did not contest the validity of the arrest.

The accused reportedly minimised the seriousness of the offences during questioning, claiming that he “would be sent to that one-star hotel, prison”.

Observing his behaviour in court and considering that he had recently been in the forensic unit, Magistrate Jean-Paul Grech expressed doubts over whether the accused fully comprehended the gravity of his actions.

The defence did not request bail, and the court ordered that the accused remain in preventive detention at the Kordin Correctional Facility while the case proceeds through normal judicial channels.