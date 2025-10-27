menu

Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Swieqi crash

27 October 2025, 9:51am
by Staff Reporter
File photo
A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that happened along St Andrew’s Road in Swieqi on Sunday at 10:15pm.

Police said the Libyan man, a resident of Swieqi, was driving a Honda WW125A, and was involved in a collision with a SmartForFour driven by a 20-year-old woman from Marsaskala.

No update was given on the condition of the female driver.

Police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.

