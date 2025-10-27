Man to stand trial for violent 2019 robbery of elderly property dealer in Ħal Luqa garage

A Valletta man is facing trial for the violent robbery of an 81-year-old property dealer in Ħal Luqa, after allegedly pretending to be interested in purchasing the victim’s vehicle before assaulting him and fleeing with thousands in cash and collectible gold coins.

The incident took place in October 2019, when the victim, Andrew Bondin, a pensioner still active in property dealings and gold coin collecting, was approached at his garage in Triq il-Daħla by the accused, Patrick Mangion, now 52. The court heard that Mangion had driven to Bondin’s property in a Mazda Demio and introduced himself as a Gozitan car dealer with an interest in buying Bondin’s vehicle.

Once inside the garage, Mangion allegedly pushed Bondin to the ground and seized his wallet, which contained €12,000 in cash and six 1/10 oz Krugerrand gold coins, each valued at €1,239. Bondin attempted to get back on his feet to resist, but Mangion pushed him down a second time. Some of the money and coins fell to the ground in the struggle, but Mangion scooped them up before escaping.

CCTV analysis helped police identify Mangion as the person seen driving the Mazda. Bondin also positively identified the accused during a photographic line-up.

Court-appointed experts later calculated the total value of the stolen coins at €7,434, making the combined value of the theft significantly above the threshold for aggravated theft. Under Maltese law, theft exceeding €2,329.37, when committed through violence and against a victim over the age of 60, carries harsher penalties.

The Attorney General has brought charges of aggravated theft by violence and slight bodily harm, also aggravated due to the victim’s age.

The case is being heard before Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera in a trial by jury. The prosecution is being led by Kaylie Bonett and Shelby Aquilina, while the accused is represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.