Insurance giants and APS Bank lose sewage flood case against WSC

A court has rejected a damages claim filed by several major insurance companies and APS Bank against the Water Services Corporation (WSC), ruling that the applicants failed to prove the state entity was responsible for a sewage flood in an APS branch in San Ġiljan in 2018.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, the Court of Magistrates dismissed the claim brought by Citadel Insurance PLC, GasanMamo Insurance Limited, Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd, Elmo Insurance Limited, Argus Insurance Company (Europe) Limited, and APS Bank PLC.

The case concerned an incident on 12 October 2018, when sewage overflowed into the APS Bank premises in Triq Michelangelo Borg, San Ġiljan. The insurers and the bank alleged that the flooding was caused by WSC’s negligence in maintaining the public drainage system, resulting in damage to furniture, gypsum walls, doors, and tiling.

The applicants sought €6,232.14 in damages, including €5,555.60 paid by insurers to APS Bank through subrogation, €676.54 to the loss adjuster Resolve Consulting Limited, and €250 representing the policy excess.

Although the WSC initially failed to file a reply, it later participated in proceedings and presented evidence denying liability. A WSC Operations Manager, testifying by affidavit, stated that the damage had been caused by unauthorised private works carried out by a contractor on behalf of the San Ġiljan Parish Church.

He said the private connection had been made secretly and improperly to a trunk sewer manhole, a main collector intended for large volumes of sewage, without WSC’s approval.

The court noted that the WSC, under the Water Services Corporation Act, has a statutory duty to maintain the drainage system. However, Magistrate Axiak found that the applicants failed to demonstrate any breach of duty or causal link between WSC’s actions and the damage suffered.

The court highlighted several shortcomings in the plaintiffs’ evidence. The insurers had relied almost entirely on a preliminary report by a loss adjuster, but neither him nor the bank’s branch manager, who was quoted in the report, were called to testify. The report itself, the court observed, was not corroborated by direct or photographic evidence, with the submitted photos being of poor quality.

Magistrate Axiak further emphasised that the plaintiffs failed to cross-examine the Central Region’s Operation’s Manager whose affidavit introduced the key claim that the flooding was caused by unauthorised third-party works. The court noted that failure to cross-examine a relevant witness effectively amounts to an acceptance of their testimony.

The court also observed that the manhole in question appeared to be located within private property, and no evidence was brought to prove that it had been installed or approved by the WSC.

Finding that the applicants had not met the evidential threshold required in such actions, the court dismissed the claim and ordered the plaintiffs to bear the costs of the proceedings.