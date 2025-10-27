Court acquits man of sexual harassment charges, questions alleged victim’s credibility

A man accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old colleague at a residential care home has been cleared of all charges, after the court found inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s account and no evidence supporting the claims.

The incident was said to have taken place in April 2022 during the girl’s work placement. She had reported to police that the man called her into his office, made sexual remarks, and touched her under her clothes before being interrupted by a phone call.

However, in its decision on Monday, the court noted that the testimony she gave in court differed from the version she initially relayed to police. At various points, she alleged different forms of physical contact, including kissing and touching over and under clothing.

An internal workplace inquiry launched after the police report collected CCTV footage which, the court was told, showed the girl laughing after the alleged incident. But that footage never formed part of the prosecution’s evidence. The court said its absence deprived it of a key element that could have helped assess her behaviour and credibility.

The internal investigation had also found no wrongdoing.

By contrast, the accused had given a consistent account of events and had cooperated with both the workplace inquiry and the criminal proceedings.

Given the contradictions in the girl’s testimony and the lack of supporting evidence, the court ruled that the prosecution had not proven the allegations. The man was therefore acquitted of sexual harassment and non-consensual acts.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided. Police Inspectors Kylie Borg and Jonathan Cassar prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused, while lawyer Arthur Azzopardi represented the complainant.