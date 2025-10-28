Court confirms WasteServ’s 2021 decision to withhold payments to GreenPak

A court judgment has confirmed WasteServ’s 2021 decision to stop payments to GreenPak for the delivery of non-recyclable material.

In its ruling delivered on Monday, the court rejected GreenPak's claims amounting to around €900,000, confirming that WasteServ acted correctly.

In 2021, WasteServ had refused to pay for waste that did not meet recycling standards.

“WasteServ had consistently maintained that GreenPak was obliged to deliver recyclable waste consisting of paper, cardboard, plastic, and metal. However, at the time, around half of the material delivered was non-recyclable, and in many cases, damaging to WasteServ’s operations and interests,” WasteServ said in a statement.

Despite this, GreenPak continued to demand payment, equivalent to €48 per tonne, for material that was not only unrecyclable but often hazardous. WasteServ believed it would be unacceptable for a government-owned company to use public funds to pay for such waste.

“WasteServ has already implemented various reforms to improve Malta’s recycling performance and will continue to do so with even greater determination,” CEO Richard Bilocca said.

The government-owned company said reforms it has introduced were crucial in safeguarding public finances and driving improvements in national recycling performance.

“At the time, WasteServ’s recyclables output stood at 19,000 tonnes; by 2025, this figure is expected to exceed 24,000 tonnes, reflecting the success of these ongoing reforms,” it said.