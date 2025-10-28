Sixty-year-old woman jailed for heroin trafficking and cocaine possession

A 60-year-old Hungarian woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to heroin trafficking and cocaine possession.

Erzsebet Kertesz, who has no fixed address in Malta, appeared before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Monday, where she confirmed her guilty plea to all four charges brought against her under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

The case concerned events dating back to last October.

Kertesz admitted to having associated herself with others to traffic heroin, to having facilitated the importation of the drug into Malta, and to supplying or offering the drug without the necessary licences. She also admitted to being in unlawful possession of cocaine, with the circumstances indicating that it was not intended solely for her personal use.

The court was told that Kertesz initially registered her admission during an earlier sitting, and on Monday she reconfirmed it after being warned by the magistrate of the consequences of a guilty plea. The admission was recorded as clear and unequivocal, leading to a finding of guilt on all counts.

In delivering sentence, the court imposed four years of effective imprisonment and a fine of €4,000, which must be paid within one year. The time she has already spent in preventive custody will be deducted from her jail term.

Kertesz was also ordered to bear the expenses related to court-appointed experts, with the amount yet to be finalised. She must settle these costs within six months, or face further imprisonment if she fails to do so.

The court additionally ordered the destruction of the drugs and related items exhibited in the proceedings, once the judgment becomes final.