Man accused of harassing ex-partner in breach of protection order denied bail

A man from Ħaż-Żabbar has been denied bail after being charged with threatening and harassing his former partner, in an incident which prosecutors say constitutes a fresh breach of a protection order imposed in connection with a previous domestic violence case.

The accused, aged 38 and residing in Ħaż-Żabbar, was arraigned before Magistrate Tanya Sammut on Tuesday. The court heard that, according to the complainant, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 9:15pm in Santa Venera, where she lives.

She reported the accused turned up outside her residence, despite a protection order being in place against him. She said he asked her for money, claiming he had nothing to eat, and that threats were made during the encounter.

He is charged with causing his former partner to fear violence, insulting and threatening her, breaching public order, and sending threats via electronic communication on 26 October.

He was further charged with breaching a protection order issued on 5 September 2024 and violating bail conditions granted on 21 May 2025.

The court also noted that the accused is being charged as a recidivist.

According to prosecutors, the former partner contacted police at around 7:30pm on 26 October, reporting that the accused had reached out to her claiming he had no food and asked her for money, despite the protection order prohibiting contact. Later that evening, further alleged threats were made both in person and via electronic messages.

Inspector Christian Cauchi, representing the prosecution, told the court that the alleged victim has not yet testified, and that investigations are ongoing. The prosecution requested the court revoke the accused’s bail, issue a renewed protection order, and consider a treatment order.

Defence lawyer Mark Busuttil contested the charges, arguing that the allegations were unfounded, and claiming that the complainant was acting manipulatively. He also stressed that the two individuals live separately, and requested bail.

The court, however, highlighted the seriousness of the charges and the recently breached court orders, ruling that there was a real risk of reoffending if the accused were released at this stage.

Bail was therefore denied, and the accused was remanded in custody.

A new protection order was issued in favour of the complainant and her family.