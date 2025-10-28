Man is charged with abusing partner after risk assessment reveals ‘extreme danger’

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing before Magistrate Tania Sammut on Tuesday, charged with threatening and verbally abusing his former partner in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

The couple had been in a relationship for around five years and, despite breaking up, continued living together to save on rent.

According to police, officers were alerted by the Ħaż-Żebbuġ police station after the woman filed a report against her ex-partner. She told investigators that on 22 October, the man left the house and returned three days later, allegedly intoxicated.

She claimed he attempted to take their child away from her and, when she refused, he began insulting her, calling her a “whore.”

A few days later, the woman had gone out with some friends, but upon returning at around 3pm, she found the accused holding a phone and recording her. A struggle allegedly ensued, during which his phone fell to the ground. The man then demanded she “pay for the phone,” allegedly telling her that if she refused, “she would pay for it with her blood.”

A police risk assessment concluded that the woman was in “extreme danger.” Following this, a warrant was issued and executed, leading to the man’s arrest.

In court, the arrest’s legality was not contested. The accused denied the allegations, stating: “None of this is true. Everything she is saying, I suffered it, not her.”

The court noted the woman did not suffer any visible injuries.

His defence could not request bail due to the pair still residing at the same address. Although the accused told the court he intended to stay with his sister, the sister was unaware of the pending court case and this arrangement was not considered viable.

As a result, the court ruled that bail could not be granted at this stage.

The accused remains remanded in custody pending further proceedings.