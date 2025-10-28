AFM continues search for father missing at sea after son dies at Ramla l-Ħamra
The Armed Forces of Malta have continued their search for a missing 37-year-old father following Monday afternoon’s swimming accident at Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra, which claimed the life of his 11-year-old son.
A police spokesperson confirmed with MaltaToday that searches continued on Tuesday morning with the aim of finding the missing man.
The accident occurred on Monday afternoon at around 1:15 pm when the man and his son were swimming and faced difficulties in the water.
The Meteorological Office had issued a warning that "winds are expected to shift northwesterly again and increase in strength" for the start of the week.
A medical team, the AFM and the police were called to assist at the scene.
The 11-year-old boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Magistrate Jean Paul Grech is holding an inquiry following the incident.