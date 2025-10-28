Repeat offender accused of string of Valletta thefts remanded in custody

A man from Valletta who was recently released from Mount Carmel Hospital has been remanded in custody after being charged with a series of thefts and fraud-related offences committed in the capital over the past two months.

Curtis Bakoush, 36, appeared before the court on Tuesday, accused of 13 offences ranging from simple and qualified theft to voluntary damage, fraud, and breach of court-imposed conditions.

Prosecuting officers inspector Jeffrey Rizzo and lawyer Brandon Bonnici from the Office of the Attorney General told the court Bakoush had targeted several establishments in the city, including Stivaletti, Edwards Lowell, and the British Shoe Store.

The alleged crimes took place between September and October 2025.

The charges also include multiple counts of unlawful gain and attempted fraud relating to an incident at McDonald’s in Valletta on 18 September, as well as breaches of bail conditions imposed by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace in 2019. The prosecution also requested that, should the accused be found guilty, he be ordered to pay damages and cover expert costs as provided by law.

Inspector Rizzo told the court that upon arrest, Bakoush exercised his right to remain silent. The accused confirmed that he understood the proceedings and would not be requesting bail at this stage.

Bakoush, who was represented in court by lawyer Francesca Zarb, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Zarb informed the court that her client had been enrolled in a rehabilitation programme at Mount Carmel but had left the hospital in the meantime.

The defence requested the court recommend to the Director of Prisons that Bakoush be held in the prison’s forensic section due to his cocaine addiction.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Tania Sammut accepted the recommendation, ordering that the accused be given all necessary assistance while in custody.