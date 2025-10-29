Man acquitted over Sliema road rage incident after court hears he was attacked

A 24-year-old man has been cleared of charges over a road rage incident in Sliema, after a court concluded he had been defending himself during a confrontation that left both parties slightly injured.

The incident took place on 28 January 2025 in Triq il-Lunzjata, when Matteo Lanfranco and Mario Chircop were involved in a traffic argument that escalated into a physical fight in the middle of the street.

The court heard that the dispute began after the two vehicles stopped close to each other. Eyewitnesses told the court that both men got out of their cars and were “shouting in each other’s faces” before punching one another. Another passerby said the first confrontation “lasted only a few seconds” and that both men had to be separated.

Lanfranco told the court that Chircop had approached him aggressively, threatening him and shouting for him to get out. He said he was struck in the face, losing his glasses.

The first confrontation appeared to end there as Chircop got back into his vehicle and drove away. However, witnesses testified that Chircop returned moments later.

Sultana recalled seeing Chircop walk back toward Lanfranco’s Smart car while Lanfranco was bent forward searching inside the vehicle. She said Chircop struck him through the open window. The witness said he saw Chircop’s arm go inside the car, describing it as “like he punched him through the window.”

Lanfranco testified that in that moment, he felt a sudden, sharp blow to his shoulder. He told the court he heard himself shout, “Oh shit, he stabbed me,” before getting out of the car and realising he was bleeding heavily.

Chircop admitted in court that he had taken a small knife from his car before returning. He claimed he had only raised it “to show it,” but acknowledged hitting Lanfranco while holding it. He denied intending to stab him.

Both men were certified as having suffered slight injuries, with Lanfranco requiring treatment at hospital.

In its decision, the court noted that independent eyewitnesses supported Lanfranco’s account and that Chircop’s testimony changed over time, particularly regarding how many blows he said he received and who had initiated the confrontation.

The magistrate concluded that the altercation had been initiated by Chircop, and that Lanfranco’s actions during the struggle were taken while trying to protect himself.

Matteo Lanfranco was therefore acquitted of the charge of causing slight bodily harm.

No further orders were issued.