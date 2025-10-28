Man jailed five years over possession of 'vile and explicit' child abuse images

A 69-year-old man has been jailed for five years after admitting to possessing and sharing child abuse images involving children as young as nine and younger.

The court heard that Mladen Terzic had stored and circulated images showing serious sexual abuse, violence and acts described by the magistrate as “vile and explicit.”

Terzic changed his plea to guilty after being given time to think it over.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, who sentenced him on 16 October 2025, said the material was of such severity that a prison sentence was unavoidable. She stressed that no amount of personal regret could undo the harm reflected in the images.

A police inspector presented technical analysis showing how the material was accessed and shared online.

A psychiatrist told the court that while Terzic said he felt ashamed, he did not seem fully aware of the seriousness of the crimes, and recommended close monitoring while he is in prison because of possible emotional instability.

A probation officer also reported that Terzic had become isolated and withdrawn, and would need structured therapy to understand and address his behaviour.

In delivering sentence, the court rejected any suggestion that these offences are victimless. It emphasised that every image involved a real child who was suffering abuse, and that the ease of sharing such material online only makes the harm more widespread.

Terzic was sentenced to five years in prison and will be required to follow a treatment programme for the same length of time, both during his jail term and after.

His name will be added to the national register of people convicted of sexual offences, and he must pay €425 in court-related costs.