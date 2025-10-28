Six-year jail term for man who sexually abused 10-year-old boy

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A Pakistani man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a court found him guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy over several separate incidents.

The accused, who had been renting a room in the boy’s grandmother’s home for just over a year, faced multiple charges including non-consensual sexual acts, harassment, and subjecting the child to unwanted physical intimacy. He pleaded not guilty.

The case came to light when the grandmother filed a police report after her grandson confided that the man had pushed himself against him while the boy was lying on his bed in his underwear and shirt. The accused had allegedly entered the room under the pretext of offering him takeaway food.

The child recounted that while he was playing on his phone, the man climbed onto the bed and pressed himself against him, leaving the boy’s underwear wet. The frightened child immediately informed his grandmother, who confronted the man. He apologised as she threatened to call the police.

Further testimony revealed that this was not an isolated episode.

The boy described three separate instances of inappropriate touching. On one occasion, the accused groped him while tickling him on the sofa. On another, he grabbed the child’s genitals as the boy was playing on his PlayStation. Each time, the grandmother warned the accused to stay away, and eventually alerted the authorities.

When questioned by police, the man initially claimed not to know why he had been arrested.

However, he later alleged that it was the boy who had entered his room without underwear and touched him. He further suggested that his semen could have ended up on the child’s underwear because the boy had been “jumping up and down on him.”

The court remarked that the case hinged on the credibility of the young victim, whose account it found to be both consistent and supported by other independent evidence.

In its judgment, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit noted that the accused had shown no remorse for his actions, despite being aware that what he had done was wrong.

The man was ultimately found guilty of committing non-consensual sexual acts on a 10-year-old boy, as well as of sexual harassment and subjecting the child to physical intimacy.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

A three-year restraining order was also imposed in favour of the victim, and the man was ordered to be placed on the sex offender register.

Additionally, the accused must pay €899.16 in court expenses.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone led the prosecution.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia represented the accused, while lawyers Lucio Sciriha, Roberto Spiteri, and Martina Brincat appeared on behalf of the minor. The defense gave notice of appeal.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta.