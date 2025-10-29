AFM finds English tourist's body who drowned at Ramla l-Ħamra on Monday

Police have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Gozo's Ramla l-Ħamra.

The 37-year-old English tourist was swimming with his 11-year-old son, who also died, as his body was recovered on Monday. The boy was given first aid on site from a medical team and was taken to Gozo General Hospital, but was certified dead shortly afterwards.

On Wednesday, police stated that AFM soldiers managed to find the man's body.

Police investigations into the matter are still ongoing, as is the magisterial inquiry.

The bay, one of Gozo's most iconic, is known to be a danger to swimmers beyond of the summer months, as another man had died while swimming just days earlier.