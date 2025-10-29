Man caught in possession of 1.95g of cocaine ten years ago is spared prison sentence

A young man has been spared an effective prison sentence and instead placed under a three-year probation order, despite the court noting that the circumstances and quantity of drugs involved would normally warrant imprisonment.

The case dates back ten years, to when the accused was just 16 years old. He had been caught by police in the toilets of a Paceville nightclub during the night between 24 and 25 October 2015.

Officers found a plastic bag in his right pocket containing several sachets filled with a white substance.

The court noted that the man’s conduct since then had been clean and that he had successfully completed a rehabilitation programme designed by the Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board.

The court also observed that the drugs in question weighed 1.95g.

Expert witness Roberta Holland confirmed at the time of the offence, the accused was dependent on drugs.

The court ordered the destruction of the seized substances.

In her judgment, magistrate Farrugia Frendo remarked that while 1.95g was not a large amount, the fact that the substance was divided into 12 sachets of equal weight, and that the accused was found in Paceville, a place known for nightlife and frequented by youths, suggested an intent to traffic rather than personal use.

“The court does not see why the accused would go to Paceville with that amount unless it was for the purpose of selling or trafficking the same drug,” the magistrate said, concluding that the drugs were not intended for his personal consumption.

Despite this, the court opted for a probation order instead of imprisonment, emphasising that the sentence’s goal was to allow the young man to continue leading the stable life he had built over the years since the offence.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the case.