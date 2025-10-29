Man handed suspended sentence for threatening victim with gun over failed motorbike deal

A 52-year-old man from Birkirkara has been handed a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence after admitting to threatening another man with a firearm following a dispute over an unfinished motorbike deal.

Christopher Sciberras, Birkirkara, appeared before the court on Wednesday, charged with threatening and intimidating another man, as well as insulting and offending him during an incident in Rabat on 28 October 2025.

The court heard that the argument stemmed from a motorbike transaction linked to a fireworks band club that had fallen through. Earlier that day, the victim had reported the matter to the Rabat Police Station, explaining that Sciberras had gone to his residence and demanded €500 he claimed was owed to him.

When the victim refused to pay, Sciberras allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing a modern handgun tucked into his waistband, in an apparent attempt to intimidate him.

Following the report, police officers arrested the accused and carried out a search of his residence. Officers found a hunting firearm, but the pistol used in the incident was not recovered.

The validity of Sciberras’s arrest was not contested, and during the arraignment, he pleaded guilty to all charges and reconfirmed his admission.

The defence emphasised that Sciberras’s criminal record was almost clean, with only one conviction dating back over 20 years, and that he had cooperated fully with the police.

The court took into account the accused’s early guilty plea, cooperation, and remorse, noting that the incident appeared to stem from a personal dispute and was a ‘mistake’ rather than an intent to cause serious harm.

The court sentenced Sciberras to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, and issued a two-year restraining order in favour of the victim.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Italo Mizzi prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tua appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the case.