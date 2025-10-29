Homeless man remanded in custody after denying Marsa parked car damage charges

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of damaging four parked cars in Marsa.

Mahamed Hassan Muhudin, who is currently homeless, was arraigned before Magistrate Leonard Caruana on Wednesday, accused of damaging side mirrors of four vehicles parked along Triq Balbi.

The prosecution told the court that police were alerted after a man reported seeing another individual vandalising cars in the area. Investigators later obtained CCTV footage which showed the accused placing his hand behind his back before snapping off the left mirrors of four separate vehicles.

The inspector noted that Muhudin was wearing the same clothing on the day of his arrest as in the footage recorded during the alleged incident.

The accused was also charged with leading an idle and vagrant life.

Lawyer Rachel Tua, appearing for the accused, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Given that Muhudin has no fixed address, bail was not requested at this stage, and he was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the sitting. The prosecution was led by Inspector Elisa Scicluna. Rachel Tua appeared for the accused.