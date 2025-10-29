Paceville vandal’s nine-month jail term overturned, replaced with probation and community work

A Spanish national who went on a drunken rampage in Paceville, damaging several vehicles and slightly injuring a police officer, has had his nine-month prison sentence reduced to a three-year probation order by the Court of Criminal Appeal.

Jon Vila Jauregui, 23, had originally admitted to damaging five parked cars, assaulting a police officer, and causing slight injuries on in Paceville on 16 August 2024.

He was found guilty by his own admission and handed a nine-month jail term, a €5,000 fine, and ordered to repay €3,211.84 to the vehicle owners.

Video footage showing his arrest by police in Paceville had surfaced at the time.

On appeal, the defence argued that the punishment was disproportionate, highlighting that he had cooperated fully, pleaded guilty at the earliest stage, and had no prior convictions.

He said he was heavily intoxicated and could not recall the details of the incident but had immediately offered to pay damages and apologised to both the police and the victims.

The Court of Criminal Appeal observed that while it is not usual for an appellate court to alter a lawful sentence of the first instance, the circumstances had significantly changed since the initial judgment.

The court noted that Vila Jauregui had since fully compensated all victims, maintained a clean record, and demonstrated genuine remorse.

A probation officer’s report recommended a community-based sentence rather than imprisonment, noting that the young man appeared committed to rehabilitation.

Taking all factors into account, the court revoked the original judgment, replacing the nine-month prison term with a three-year probation order and 100 hours of community work.

Lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov appeared for the Attorney General’s Office.

Vila Jauregui was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Adreana Zammit.

The court was presided over by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.