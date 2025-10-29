Drug ring operating from Marsa stables dismantled in police operation

A police surveillance operation targeting individuals allegedly involved in an organised crime ring linked to drug trafficking in the Marsa area has led to the seizure of around €10,000 worth of drugs and the arrest of five men.

In recent days, police identified one of the main suspects, a 53-year-old man from Gżira, who was allegedly using a horse stable in Triq in-Nagħal, Marsa, as a base for drug trafficking.

A raid was carried out on the premises yesterday, resulting in the arrest of the 53-year-old, along with four other men: a 26-year-old from Bormla, two 38-year-olds from Wied il-Għajn and Kalkara respectively, and a 43-year-old from Ħal Qormi.

During the search, officers discovered around 60 sachets containing a substance suspected to be heroin, ready for sale, as well as additional quantities believed to have been in the process of being packaged. Police also found around 160 sachets containing a suspected synthetic drug, along with further amounts apparently being prepared for distribution.

The total street value of the seized substances is estimated at approximately €10,000.

Earlier today, three of the arrested men — the 26-year-old and the two 38-year-olds — were charged in court before Magistrate Dr Leonard Caruana LL.D. They pleaded not guilty and were denied bail. The men are being held at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Police investigations are ongoing