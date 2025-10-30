Man jailed four years for swindling and abusing ex-partner who gave him €55,000 out of fear

A 51-year-old man has been jailed for four years after a court found him guilty of swindling and stealing from his former partner, while subjecting her to intimidation, physical violence and psychological abuse over a period of two and a half years.

Pierre Paul Buttigieg, from Pietà, was convicted over incidents dating back to 2015, when the woman, with whom he had been in a relationship for around three years, repeatedly handed him money after he pressured and manipulated her, ultimately giving him some €55,000.

Testifying in court, the victim said Buttigieg initially asked her for €350, later claiming the money was counterfeit and demanding another €350. He then convinced her he had been arrested and required money to secure bail, leading to ongoing requests for cash.

He claimed he was homeless and living in his car and needed money to resolve legal issues.

Believing him and fearing his reactions, the woman continued to give him money.

When she eventually went to the police, Buttigieg followed her to her home. While she attempted to speak to him through the door, he forced his way inside, pushed her aside and stole €2,000 in cash.

The victim also recounted how Buttigieg would beat, threaten and sexually abuse her throughout the relationship, although she did not report the abuse earlier due to fear. She told the court she worked hard for her income and trusted his repeated promises that he would repay her, promises that were never kept.

The court held that the woman’s testimony was credible, detailed and consistent, and that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Buttigieg had carried out aggravated theft, fraud and intimidation with the threat of force. The court noted he had exploited the woman’s vulnerability for personal gain.

In handing down sentence, the court also took account of Buttigieg’s negative criminal past and the emotional and financial harm inflicted on the victim.

He was sentenced to 48 months in prison and made subject to a three-year restraining order to protect the victim from further contact or harassment.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the case.