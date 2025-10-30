Firefighter pleads not guilty to sexually harassing colleague, granted bail

A 21-year-old firefighter from Birgu has pleaded not guilty to sexually harassing a colleague at the Civil Protection Department, and was released on bail this afternoon.

According to the prosecution, the alleged victim filed a report at the Marsa police station claiming that in February, colleague Dean Agius repeatedly and invasively harassed him at work, escalating to moments where Agius allegedly touched his private parts.

Police took a statement from the accused and secured an arrest warrant, which was executed when Agius presented himself at the station. He was informed of his rights upon arrest.

The defence questioned whether the complainant initially perceived the behaviour as a joke.

The prosecution replied that while the colleague did not take the behaviour seriously at first, the conduct escalated to an uncomfortable and intimate level that caused concern.

The defence requested bail, noting that Agius had already been suspended from duty and posed no risk to the integrity of evidence if strict conditions were imposed.

The court upheld the request, ordering the accused to sign at a police station three times a week and observe a curfew between 9:30pm and 7:30am. Agius was also ordered to post a €1,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee, and was prohibited from contacting the alleged victim in any way. A protection order was issued.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Kristina Bartolo and Inspector Elisia Scicluna. Lawyers

Franco Debono and Marcus Ciantar appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the case.