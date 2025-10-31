menu

Police investigating death of man found in the street outside his home

Preliminary investigation suggest that he died after falling from a height

31 October 2025, 9:23am
by Matthew Farrugia
Police said that the Indian national was found at around 11:45pm on Thursday in Triq Sant’Antnin, San Ġwann
Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who was found dead in the road in front of his home.

Police said that the Indian national was found at around 11:45pm on Thursday in Triq Sant’Antnin, San Ġwann.

Preliminary investigation suggest that he died after falling from a height.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.

