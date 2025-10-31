Man on probation for sexually assaulting two French students

Mario Farrugia, 70, has been placed under a three-year probation order after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two French students who had been residing in his home while studying English in Malta.

The two girls, both 16 at the time, arrived in Malta in July 2023 and were living at the accused’s residence as part of their language stay. The court heard that on 21 July 2023, while one of the students was leaving the kitchen, Farrugia grabbed her buttocks as he stood by the doorway. She later relayed the incident to her friend, who initially questioned whether it may have been accidental.

Two days later, after dinner on 23 July, the girls passed through the same narrow kitchen doorway. One attempted to avoid contact by moving quickly, while the other passed normally. The accused grabbed the second girl’s buttocks in the presence of the first. The teenagers withdrew to their room and informed their families and program organisers the following day. They were moved to alternative accommodation and the matter was reported to the police.

Farrugia denied the accusations, giving inconsistent accounts throughout the proceedings. In his initial statement, he said any contact could have been accidental and suggested the allegations arose from a disagreement about house arrangements.

Later, in court, he claimed that he could not have touched either girl because both of his hands were severely burned and tightly bandaged at the time. However, an audio-visual statement recorded shortly after the alleged injury showed him using both hands normally, without bandages. This was also confirmed by evidence from the students and their group leader.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo found the testimony of the two minors to be clear, consistent and credible, stating that their accounts remained aligned from their first reports to their formal statements. The court noted that the accused’s explanations contradicted themselves and were inconsistent with objective evidence. It held that grabbing a person’s buttocks constitutes an act of a sexual nature and applied the aggravating factor that the offences occurred within the home where the victims were residing.

Farrugia was placed under a probation order for three years. The court ordered that once the sentence becomes definitive, it be registered with the Registrar of Civil Courts and Tribunals for the purposes of the Minor Protection Registration Act. The prosecution's request for the accused to pay expert fees was denied as no proof regarding these costs was presented