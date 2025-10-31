Man out on bail stopped by roadblock while transporting cocaine, cannabis and cash

A 35-year-old Bormla man, Josef Grech, has been granted bail following his first court appearance on charges of trafficking cocaine and cannabis, just a week after his arrest.

Grech, who is also accused of breaching conditions of a previous bail order, was apprehended during a police roadblock when authorities noticed a suspicious rental vehicle.

A search of the car uncovered packages of cocaine, a large bag of cannabis, and a significant amount of cash, while subsequent raids at his residences in Bormla and Ħal Tarxien led to the seizure of drug packaging equipment. A Mercedes linked to the investigation was also confiscated in Marsaskala.

Inspector Mark Mercieca, who oversaw the arrests and searches, told the court that cash and jewellery recovered during the operation were later identified through social media accounts associated with Grech.

Police described observing the vehicle late in the evening during a patrol, noting suspicious activity that included an exchange with another individual.

When stopped, Grech identified himself and appeared visibly nervous and agitated, with police discovering green substances under the driver’s seat and additional cash in the car’s compartments. Further searches revealed BMWs registered in his name, large amounts of coins, and bundles of cash, reinforcing suspicions of illegal activity and breaches of prior bail conditions.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing Grech’s history of violating court-imposed restrictions and the risk of further offenses or interference with evidence.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, argued that Grech required medical treatment for an infection and had expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo ultimately approved bail under strict conditions, requiring Grech to appear at all court proceedings, remain in Malta, avoid contacting witnesses, refrain from committing further offenses, report to Bormla Police Station three times a week, and surrender his passport and ID card.

He was also ordered to deposit €3,500 in cash and provide a €20,000 personal guarantee, with the court warning that any breach would result in revocation of bail and issuance of a new arrest warrant.

Grech previously faced serious charges in November 2023 for grievous bodily harm after allegedly attacking a friend with a knife during a six-day cocaine binge, claiming he believed the victim was “the devil.”

The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised in life-threatening condition, while police found Grech in a state of severe intoxication and unable to consent to toxicology tests.

Grech is represented in court by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.