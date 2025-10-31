Two men denied bail after targeting elderly in Mġarr and Għaxaq

Two men accused of stealing thousands of euros from elderly residents in Mġarr and attempting a similar crime in Għaxaq were denied bail on Friday.

Brian Mallia, 51, and Clayton Fava, 38, appeared in the Court of Magistrates in Malta facing multiple serious charges, including criminal association, theft, and attempted theft, all qualified by means, location, and a value exceeding €2,329.37.

The court heard that the men committed a theft of cash on 19 October at a residence in Triq Sir Temi Zammit, Mġarr, between 11am and 3pm. The victims are both over 60.

A week later, on 26 October, the pair allegedly attempted to break into another home in Għaxaq, trying to force open a door at a residence belonging to an elderly woman. The attempt was unsuccessful, with the court noting that the crime was not completed due to circumstances outside the accused’s control.

Police investigations were aided by CCTV footage, which identified the vehicle used in both incidents and helped link Mallia and Fava to the crimes. When arrested, the men reportedly arrived at the police station wearing the same clothes they had on during the Mġarr theft.

During the court hearing, both men requested bail. The magistrate rejected the request, citing their prior breaches of release conditions and ongoing concerns over reliability. Brian Mallia had previously violated bail conditions in May and October 2025, while Clayton Fava had breached conditions in May 2025. The court warned that their history suggested any new bail conditions were unlikely to be respected. The court stressed the vulnerability of the elderly victims and noted that civilian witnesses still need to testify, further justifying the refusal of bail.

Lawyers Mark Busuttil and Thomas Barbara Sant represented the accused, while Giulia Bartolo appeared for the Attorney General. Inspector Christina Delia representing the police.