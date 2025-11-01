BMW driver, 19, evades police through one-way road full of trick-or-treaters

A 19-year-old BMW driver will be arraigned after he was arrested for reckless driving.

Police said that the young man, who lives in Mellieħa, was seen by police patrols in Pembroke at around 10:30pm.

Here, police noticed a BMW driving dangerously in Triq Tobruk, as children and young people were crossing the road.

Once police ordered the driver to pull over, the BMW was seen driving faster towards a residential area, even driving down one-way streets with children present.

The car was then found near St George's Bay as the driver tried to escape on foot, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

The young driver is being held at Police HQ and will be arraigned at around noon on Saturday.