Teenager admits to reckless driving without a licence after police chase through residential area

A 19-year-old BMW driver has admitted to reckless driving after driving recklessly in residential areas frequented by trick-or-treaters.

Iverson Bartolo was also accused of driving without a licence and insurance, and will be sentenced on 4 November at 9:00am.

The prosecution said that the young man, who lives in Mellieħa, was seen by police patrols in Pembroke at around 10:30pm.

Here, police noticed a BMW driving dangerously in Triq Tobruk, as children and young people were crossing the road.

Once police ordered the driver to pull over, the BMW was seen driving faster towards a residential area, even driving down one-way streets with children present.

The car was then found near St George's Bay as the driver tried to escape on foot, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

The prosecution further explained that the car’s owner was in the passenger seat.

The defence told the court that it was the first time Bartolo was behind a wheel and was still learning.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea informed Bartolo that the charges he faced could lead him to prison as well as a fine.

The 19-year-old admitted to the charges and will be sentenced in the coming days. Until then, he will be held in custody.