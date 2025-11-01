Court hears case over alleged presentation of false DNA certificate

A 66-year-old retired resident of Mosta has been accused of presenting a false DNA certificate during civil proceedings with her former partner.

The case stems from a civil dispute following an amicable separation in 2002. The central issue concerns a DNA certificate received by the accused via email, which indicated that her former partner had fathered a child with another woman. While the certificate initially appeared authentic, a closer look revealed inconsistencies in the email routing and document format, suggesting that it did not originate from the legal office it supposedly came from.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The civil proceedings had already established through two prior DNA tests that her former partner was not the father of the child in question. The contested certificate, produced later, conflicted with these results. The prosecution stated that the accused appears to have acted in the genuine belief that the document was authentic.

According to the charges, the accused is alleged to have knowingly used a falsified document in civil proceedings, misrepresented the source of that document, and provided false information in official declarations. Prosecutors also claim she was in possession of or made use of fraudulent material.

During the hearing, the court heard testimony regarding the background of the civil dispute. Key points included the separation agreement, which contained clauses on the family home, and the prior DNA tests confirming the absence of paternity. Witness testimony also confirmed that the laboratory allegedly issuing the certificate had no record of the test in question, and that official reports from that institution are produced in Maltese with signatures on each page, unlike the certificate presented.

Counsel for the accused emphasised her ongoing belief in the certificate’s validity, while counsel for the aggrieved party underscored that prior DNA evidence had already resolved the issue. The Assistant Registrar of the Civil Court also testified, referencing prior civil records and the finalised proceedings of 2023.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Miriam Bezzina appeared on behalf of the accused, while Edmond Cuschieri represented the parte civile. Inspector Gabriel Micallef led the prosecution.

The case remains ongoing.