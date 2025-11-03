Roderick Cassar considering guilty plea in Bernice Cassar femicide case

Roderick Cassar, the estranged husband of femicide victim Bernice Cassar, is reportedly considering pleading guilty to the murder that sent shockwaves through Malta in 2022.

Cassar, who stands accused of killing his 40-year-old wife near the Corradino Correctional Facility on 22 November 2022, was the first person in Malta to be charged under the newly introduced offence of wilful femicide, an aggravated form of homicide.

He faces 15 charges in total, including murder, unlawful arrest, harassment, threats, stalking, theft, and the use of a firearm without a licence. He has so far pleaded not guilty to all counts.

According to the Times of Malta, discussions are underway between his defence team and the Office of the Attorney General on the possibility of a plea deal.

According to evidence heard during compilation proceedings, Cassar had allegedly lain in wait for his estranged wife before confronting her and fatally shooting her. He then fled the scene and barricaded himself in his Qrendi residence, where he was arrested after a tense 17-hour standoff with police.

Cassar had previously launched several legal challenges, contesting both the admissibility of certain evidence and the constitutionality of the amendments that introduced the femicide aggravation. He also sought to exclude testimony from the victim’s relatives, arguing it was based on hearsay, as well as to strike out police reports and electronic communications presented by the prosecution.

These requests were rejected by Judge Neville Camilleri, who ruled that the evidence was lawfully admissible and that hearsay was not automatically excluded under Maltese law.

Repeated bail requests were similarly denied by various courts, which expressed doubt as to whether Cassar could be trusted to comply with release conditions. Prosecutors cited the gravity of the charges and the accused’s past behaviour, including threatening messages sent to Bernice Cassar and her relatives.

Before her death, Bernice Cassar, a mother of two, had filed several police reports alleging domestic violence. Her lawyer had warned the authorities that her estranged husband was breaching a protection order and posed a danger to her safety.

A subsequent judicial inquiry found systemic failings within the state’s response to domestic violence, citing limited resources and overwhelming caseloads. The inquiry recommended urgent reforms, including improved enforcement of protection orders and greater institutional coordination.

Should Cassar formally enter a guilty plea, the matter would not proceed to a jury trial, and sentencing negotiations would follow. Murder carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, though this may vary if a plea bargain is reached and accepted by the court.