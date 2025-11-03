Woman handed suspended sentence over aggravated theft in San Ġwann

A 42-year-old woman from Mellieħa has been handed a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, after she admitted to stealing €600 in cash from a private residence in San Ġwann.

The offence took place on 26 September 2025 and was deemed aggravated both by value and location. Upon being arraigned before the Court of Magistrates, the accused immediately entered a guilty plea.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. observed that the woman’s admission was made at an early stage of proceedings and that the victim had expressed no wish to pursue the matter further.

It also took into account the accused’s statement of remorse and her undertaking to repay the stolen amount by the following day.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Dylan Pace and lawyer Luigi Gulia for the Office of the Attorney General, joined the defence in requesting that the sentence be suspended.

The court noted that the minimum custodial term for the offence stood at around 14 months, but in view of the circumstances, including the early admission, restitution, and the injured party’s position, it deemed a suspended sentence appropriate.

Accordingly, the woman was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, and ordered to make full restitution.

Before adjourning, the magistrate addressed the accused directly, warning her to be mindful of the company she keeps and to make use of this opportunity to start afresh.