Man charged with cocaine and heroin trafficking as prosecution seeks bail revocation

A 54-year-old man from Gżira has been charged before the Court of Magistrates with ten offences related to drug trafficking, possession, and breach of bail conditions.

Joseph Borg was brought to court under arrest and stood accused of trafficking, possessing, and associating with others to distribute or promote the sale of cocaine, heroin, and new psychoactive substances.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on 28 October 2025 and in the preceding weeks.

The case was presented by Inspector Alfrédo Mangion on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, with lawyer Julian Scicluna appearing for the Attorney General. Lawyer Charles Mercieca appeared for the accused.

Borg is accused of possessing the substances in circumstances showing they were not intended for his exclusive use, and without the necessary authorisation or medical prescription. He is also charged with failing to comply with bail conditions previously imposed by the courts.

At the prosecution’s request, the court acceded to an order for the freezing of all property, assets, and monies belonging to or due to Borg.

The order prohibits him from disposing of or transferring any assets, whether held directly or through third parties.

The prosecution also asked for the revocation of Borg’s bail, his re-arrest, and, in the event of a conviction, the confiscation of any proceeds from the alleged offences or property equivalent in value.

The court, presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, is expected to decide on the request concerning Borg’s release from arrest in chambers.

The case continues.