Marsa sulky collision case ends with €100 fine as magistrate rejects unreliable testimony

A man whose horse and serkin (sulky) struck a parked Toyota Vitz in Marsa has been fined €100 and had four points deducted from his driving licence, after the court found him guilty of causing involuntary damage.

The remaining charges against him, concerning insurance, licensing, and the operation of an animal-drawn vehicle on the road, were dismissed after the court ruled that the testimony presented was too contradictory to sustain a conviction.

The case was decided on Monday by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, involving 37-year-old Christian Cardona of Żejtun.

The incident occurred on 2 November 2022 in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa, near the Marsa Race Course, when Cardona was leading his horse towards the stables with the sulky attached. Cardona admitted that the sulky made contact with the vehicle, a white Toyota Vitz belonging to Chantelle Pace, but insisted that the damage was limited to some displaced bumper clips.

He testified that he immediately acknowledged the collision and offered to resolve the matter, even bringing a mechanic to the scene.

The complainant, Pace’s partner Justin Abela, told the court he had been inside his mother’s bar when he heard the impact. He said he ran outside to see Cardona pulling away and chased him on foot, accompanied by his mother, though the horse outpaced them. Abela said they had attempted to settle the matter civilly before calling the police.

A court-appointed surveyor later confirmed that the car had sustained front-left damage, including loosened bumper clips, a shifted bonnet and a misaligned headlight, consistent with a single impact.

However, the court heard conflicting testimony on several points, including the exact positioning of the vehicle, its prior condition, and Cardona’s claims about insurance and documentation.

Pace initially denied that the car had been damaged before but later admitted to a previous accident, a shift that led the Magistrate to state that she no longer believed Pace’s testimony “at this point, full stop.”

Cardona’s credibility was also questioned when he was unable to identify the insurer, he claimed covered the horse and offered inconsistent accounts regarding photographs he said he took of the damaged vehicle.

Despite the credibility issues, Cardona’s own admission of the collision was sufficient to find him guilty of involuntary damage through negligence. But the court ruled that the prosecution had not proved beyond reasonable doubt that he had been driving an unlicensed animal-drawn vehicle, without appropriate insurance or the necessary licence, citing what it called a “substantial conflict” in the evidence.

Cardona was therefore convicted solely on the count of causing involuntary damage and sentenced to a €100 fine, along with four penalty points on his driving licence. No further sanctions were imposed.