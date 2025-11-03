Jail term upheld for young driver who defied licence ban weeks after suspension

The Criminal Court of Appeal has confirmed a one-month jail term and a renewed driving ban for 19-year-old Xemizin McKay, after finding that he had driven without a licence or insurance barely weeks after the court had already suspended his driving rights for the same offences.

McKay had appealed solely on the grounds that the custodial sentence imposed by the Court of Magistrates in January 2025 was “highly unjust”, arguing that he had admitted to the charges from the outset, that he was only nineteen at the time, and that he was now “walking the right path”.

Judge Edwina Grima rejected those arguments, ruling that the punishment was legally sound and proportionate in light of the circumstances.

The offence took place on 17 June 2023 in Triq Buqana, limits of Rabat, where McKay was stopped while driving vehicle without a driving licence and without insurance. Police testified that he had been stopped in the middle of the road blocking a traffic lane, lying across the passenger seat to look for a packet of cigarettes.

Although two of the charges were later declared time-barred, McKay had admitted to driving without a licence and without insurance. He was also confirmed to be a re-offender, having been convicted of the same offences in 2022.

The court placed significant weight on the fact that McKay’s licence had already been suspended for one year by the Court of Appeal on 31 May 2023, yet by mid-June he was behind the wheel of another uninsured vehicle.

The court observed that he “chose nonetheless to defy the Court’s decision”, noting that the repeat offence occurred within two weeks of the suspension taking effect. The judge remarked that the earlier sentence, which had avoided prison in favour of a driving ban, had effectively proved useless, saying it “was worth nothing” given his immediate disregard for it.

Although McKay’s lawyers asked the court to exercise leniency, the court said it could not place trust in him again, and could not guarantee that he would not commit similar offences if given another chance.

The appeal was therefore dismissed, and the original sentence confirmed. The court also ordered that the fresh driving disqualification is to begin only once McKay is released from prison, extending the duration during which he will be unable to obtain or hold a driving licence.

No further changes were made to the sentencing order.