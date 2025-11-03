Man handed suspended sentence and fine for extortion and threats

A man has been fined and given a suspended prison sentence after admitting to extortion and other related offences.

John Anthony Borg appeared before the Court of Magistrates on Monday afternoon, where he pleaded guilty to charges of extortion, threats, and insults directed at his victim.

The court was told that Borg made an early admission of guilt, taking full responsibility for his actions and acknowledging that he had acted wrongly, possibly under provocation.

The victim’s lawyer, Paul Camilleri, informed the court that his client was not seeking further punishment, but requested that a restraining order be issued for his protection.

Lawyer Axl Camilleri, appearing as legal aid, asked the court to consider a suspended sentence in light of Borg’s immediate guilty plea and cooperation.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, taking into account the accused’s admission and the victim’s position, sentenced Borg to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, and imposed a €500 fine.

A three-year restraining order in favour of the victim was also issued.

The case was prosecuted by Superintendent Frankie Sammut and Inspector Francesca Calleja, while lawyer Axl Camilleri appeared for the accused and lawyer Paul Camilleri represented the victim.