Appeals court reduces fine for Marsaskala club owner in VAT receipt case

An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Marsaskala club owner for failing to issue fiscal receipts, but reduced the original €3,000 fine to €700.

The appellant, Adrian Demanuele, was found guilty of non-compliance with VAT receipt regulations following a surprise inspection on December 24, 2022, at his establishment, Cesca Club on Triq il-Gardiel.

During the inspection, VAT inspectors observed a sale of an alcoholic drink for which a receipt was not immediately issued. Demanuele initially explained that he issued a single fiscal receipt of €515 at the start of the week because his employees did not know how to operate the cash register. He later told the court that an “open bar” arrangement justified issuing a receipt only after payment was collected.

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Judge Edwina Grima, found the appellant’s conflicting explanations not credible, noting that issuing a single receipt for multiple sales does not comply with legal requirements, which mandate that receipts must be issued immediately after each payment.

While the original fine of €3,000 was considered within legal limits, the court noted mitigating factors, including partial compliance (a €515 receipt had been issued before inspectors’ arrival) and Demanuele’s almost clean criminal record. The court concluded the fine was excessive and revised it to €700.