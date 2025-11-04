Court hears how BMW driver sped away from police before running away on foot

A 19-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence after he admitted to driving recklessly in residential areas in Pembroke and driving without a licence and insurance.

Police noticed a BMW driving dangerously as children and young people were crossing the road. Once police ordered the driver to pull over, the BMW sped on even faster towards a residential area, even driving down one-way streets.

The driver, Iverson Bartolo, tried to escape on foot, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

On Tuesday morning, he was handed a three-month sentence, suspended for two years. He was also disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for one year.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea warned the man: “You didn’t go to jail by a whisker. I thought long and hard if I should send you to prison but I saw that you were sorry. You must obey the police at all times, Malta is small you can’t hide.”

Inspector Nathan Bugeja prosecuted. Defence lawyer Noel Bianco and Jean Paul Sammut appeared for the man.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the court.