Pair who used minister’s name in fake investment scheme handed suspended sentences

A couple from Żabbar have been found guilty of defrauding an elderly woman out of tens of thousands of euro, and of harassment, in a case where the court criticised the way the charges had been drafted as confusing and unclear.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ruled that Marquita Farrugia and Kurt Muscat carried out a long-running scam between 2017 and 2020, persuading an 85-year-old woman to hand over her savings for what they claimed was an investment opportunity. The investment never existed.

When the woman started asking questions, the pair tried to reassure her by invoking the name of then minister José Herrera, telling her the matter was simply awaiting his approval.

The fraud left the victim €45,200 out of pocket. The case also involved separate allegations that unlicensed firearms and ammunition were found at another Żabbar address linked to the pair, and that they had harassed and threatened Herrera and several other people.

Both Farrugia and Muscat initially pleaded guilty to all 14 charges at a sitting in July 2025.

However, the Magistrate did not accept the guilty plea as it stood, noting that the charge sheet was drafted in a way that did not clearly distinguish the actions of each accused.

Evidence later showed that only Muscat had possession of the unlicensed weapons, while Farrugia alone was responsible for the harassment.

After examining the evidence, the court found Muscat guilty of fraud and firearms offences, but not harassment. Farrugia was found guilty of fraud and harassment, but cleared of the weapons charges.

Both received two-year prison sentences, suspended for four years. Muscat was also fined €1,200, had the firearms confiscated, and was banned from holding a gun licence for five years.

The court ordered them to reimburse the victim €42,200, representing the remaining amount of the fraud, and to pay €781.55 in expert fees. A three-year restraining order was issued in favour of Herrera and the others targeted.