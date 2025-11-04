Man guilty of vilifying police and damaging farmhouse property jailed 19 months

A man has been found guilty of vilifying and insulting three police officers while they were lawfully performing their duties, wilfully causing causing damage to third party property, which amount exceeded €2,500, and disobeying lawful orders of the police.

According to Inspector Wayne Bonello, Birżebbuġa police received a call from the owner of Ta’ Bertu Farmhouse in Żurrieq , reporting that a guest was acting aggressively and destroying property. Officers from the District Police and the Rapid Intervention Unit were dispatched to the scene.

The guest, later identified as David Roger Grima, was uncooperative, physically aggressive and reportedly throwing objects at the officers while shouting profanities.

Inspector Bonello saif that the incident only ceased following police intervention, during which officers had to use a taser to subdue him. Following his arrest, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and later referred to Mount Carmel Hospital for further evaluation.

The owner of the farmhouse testified that Grima had initially checked into the farmhouse claiming a booking, which was registered under a different name than his own. She recounted that after hearing unusual moaning and coughing sounds, she went to check on the guest.

From there, she witnessed Grima causing chaos in his room, throwing furniture, breaking glass, and soiling the area with human faeces. She recalled him breaking the legs of the table and even bending and twisting the iron of an antique bed. Heartbroken, she attempted to contact her children for help and her step-son later arrived to assist.

The step-son corroborated her testimony. He said Grima was lying face down and naked when he arrived, with the room and its contents completely destroyed. He confirmed that paramedics and police used a stretcher to remove Grima safely.

Several neighbors and witnesses confirmed the chaos and described how Grima had to be confined to a room before police intervention. They also reported that he made threats against the police during the incident.

Multiple police officers who attended the scene testified to the destruction and Grima’s aggressive behavior. One officer detailed the extensive property damage and the need to use a taser three times while more officers described similar scenes of destruction, shouting, and non-cooperation, noting that Grima had thrown furniture and broken parts of the bedroom door.

A maintenance worker testified that he spent three days cleaning, repairing, and clearing broken furniture and glass in the room. He ended up charging €845 for his services. Another witness prepared a valuation of the damaged antique furniture and other items, which totaled €4,649.65.

The defence argued that the accused lacked the necessary mens rea, claiming that his behaviour was “not normal” and that he did not know what he was doing. However, the court noted that no psychiatric evaluation was requested or presented to establish the accused’s mental capacity and no evidence was provided to show that he lacked the legal capacity to commit the offences. The court therefore concluded that the accused possessed the requisite mental capacity to commit the alleged offences.

The first charge related to insulting and vilifying police officers while performing their duties. Bodycam footage and testimonies showed the accused using offensive language towards the officers. The court found that these words were intentionally directed to vilify and humiliate the officers and therefore this charge was upheld.

On the second charge, being alleged assault or resistance to police officers, the court said that although the accused was aggressive and required a taser to be subdued, there was no evidence of violence or resistance directed at the officers themselves, and thus this charge was not proven.

Testimony from the owner of the farmhouse and the police and photographs and valuations confirmed that the accused caused extensive damage. The charge involving voluntary damage to property exceeding €2,500 was upheld

The man was also found guilty of disobeying lawful orders and obstructing public officers. The court saw that the accused failed to open the door or comply with police instructions, continuing his aggressive behaviour until subdued.

Grima’s Maltese criminal record was clean. However, the accused did not reside in Malta and the conviction sheet of the accused issued by the Canadian authorities was exhibited in court. In determining the sentence, the court considered the nature of the charges and the trauma and anxiety suffered by the victim, who was over seventy years old.

The court also took into consideration the financial loss caused to the victim, which remained unremedied. Taking all circumstances into account, it was concluded that a punishment of effective imprisonment was appropriate.

Grima was sentenced to 19 months of effective imprisonment and fined €1,200.

The court also issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the farmhouse owners.

David Roger Grima was also ordered to pay the victims the amount of €5,636.25 as restitution within 10 months from the date of judgement.

Inspector Wayne Grima prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the parte civile.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the case.